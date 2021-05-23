Tami Brunkow sees shift in nursing during COVID

A good teacher can have a lifetime of impact, and for Tami Brunkow, one teacher’s classes hooked her on the nursing profession.
Brunkow graduated from Gering High School knowing she wanted to pursue a career in nursing after enrolling in anatomy and physiology classes during her junior and senior years.
“In high school, I took my first A&P (anatomy and physiology) class and I was hooked from there,” she said. “I knew I wanted to be in some sort of science field with the body and what a better way to mirror it together and do that on a daily basis than to be a nurse.”
“I had a wonderful teacher,” she added. “It just hooked me from there on out.”
Brunkow has worked as a mental health nurse, in a surgery center setting, as a resident care coordinator at an assisted living center and as a floor nurse. For the past 16 years, she has worked at Sidney Regional Medical Center and for the past 10years, she’s served as the employee health nurse.
Prior to working in Sidney, she work out east alongside Ryan Hershman, who expanded Brunkow’s knowledge as a nurse.
“He was just one of those old time docs who believed the more his nurses were educated and understood things, the better they could take care of patients,” she said. “He was always teaching and showing you that insight just so you understood it better and could be a better nurse.”
During her career, she learned that time is valuable and there is only so much a nurse can control.
“A huge one is that time is valuable and to be treasured,” she said. “You have to learn to laugh a lot and forgive a lot.
“As a nurse, the biggest thing I’ve learned, is you have to focus on what you can change and let what you can’t change fall to the waist side. I think that’s one of the toughest things you learn to deal with.”
The pandemic has also affected the care medical professionals can give to patients. As such, Brunkow said she has focused on expectations versus reality.
“What people are expecting and what you can actually do for them has been a hard struggle,” she said.
Her relationship with patients has also been affected by COVID-19. Nurses are taught to keep their relationship with their patients professional, rather than personal. However, that mentality fell to the wayside during the pandemic Brunkow said.
“As a nurse, you’re always taught not to get too close to your patient,” Brunkow said. “At the height of COVID, especially in the nursing home or even in the acute care process, the nurse became the family member. They had to because that was all these patients had was that nurse in there day in and day out.”
The shift in mindset brought an emotional connection to the nurse and patient relationship as nurses filled in for family members who were unable to see their loved ones, except via technology or through windows. The pandemic also affected patients’ mental health, so Brunkow had to be creative in ways to bring a smile to their faces.
“Little things like even if your mask has flowers on it or if you come in with a scrub top that says something funny or a joke for the day or silly socks, you really started looking for those little things that would lighten the mood,” she said.
A challenge for Brunkow was seeing her patients’ mental struggles within the long-term care facility from the isolation to their personal bedrooms during COVID.
“Seeing your patient decline because of the seclusion was very difficult,” she said. “The focus on the mental was huge and unfortunately, it became plainly obvious that it was having an effect on patients and residents.”
Despite the mental effects on patients, Sidney Regional Medical Center did not lose anyone who contracted COVID-19.
“Our long-term care here and even acute care, I think we’ve done an awesome job of taking care of patients and meeting their needs,” said Brunkow.
Sidney Regional met a milestone Thursday, April 29, when nurses administered the 5,000 COVID vaccination. The hospital is administering the two dose vaccinations.
“We’ve seen an array of people come through the doors,” Brunkow said. “Some people have started crying just because of the relief.
“When we were doing the 75 and older, having them get out for the first time in a year and be hopeful that they’re not going to have to hide in fear anymore has been quite rewarding to see the different emotions and receive the thanks and high-fives.”
