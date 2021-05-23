Tami Brunkow sees shift in nursing during COVID

During her career, she learned that time is valuable and there is only so much a nurse can control.

“A huge one is that time is valuable and to be treasured,” she said. “You have to learn to laugh a lot and forgive a lot.

“As a nurse, the biggest thing I’ve learned, is you have to focus on what you can change and let what you can’t change fall to the waist side. I think that’s one of the toughest things you learn to deal with.”

The pandemic has also affected the care medical professionals can give to patients. As such, Brunkow said she has focused on expectations versus reality.

“What people are expecting and what you can actually do for them has been a hard struggle,” she said.

Her relationship with patients has also been affected by COVID-19. Nurses are taught to keep their relationship with their patients professional, rather than personal. However, that mentality fell to the wayside during the pandemic Brunkow said.