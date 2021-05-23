Tami King cares for patients, despite COVID-19 challenges

Dressed in her nurse outfit, 10-year-old Tami King pulled her patient in a wagon behind her during a Bayard parade. King’s cousin was hooked up to a fake intravenous pole and was lying in a hospital bed that King’s father and uncle had made in the wagon.
“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse even when I was a little girl,” she said. “I always loved taking care of my cousins who were younger than me.”
Even King’s mother said being a nurse was all she ever talked about and she loved to play doctor constantly.
King has been a nurse for 31 years, serving the patients in various facilities across western Nebraska. Her first job was as a CNA at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard while she was in high school.
“I love working in the nursing homes,” she said. “I love working with the elderly. It reminds me of taking care of my grandma and grandpa. It’s just always been my passion.”
For the past nine years, she has served as the minimum data set (MDS) assistant licensed practical nurse at Heritage Estates in Gering.
Nursing is constantly changing, which requires King to be flexible and has taught her to go with the flow, particularly during COVID-19. With the facility in lockdown, King said the pandemic has been hard on the residents and staff.
“We’ve all cried a lot with them,” she said.
The pandemic has prevented residents from being able to see loved ones as visitation was restricted. King said face coverings present a communication challenge, both verbally and nonverbally. The staff also must maintain social distancing while caring for patients, meaning they can no longer give residents hugs to comfort them.
“For a while there we were all in gowns, face shields and gloves and the residents just didn’t have that personal touch,” King said. “All they had was us and we still couldn’t give them what they needed half the time.”
The nurses had to interact with the residents who were segregated in their rooms one-on-one. During the past year, King has sat with the residents for several minutes, giving them someone to visit with and look at so they know they are supported.
COVID-19 has also prevented doctors from entering the facility to care for the residents. The nurses have become the doctors’ eyes as they relay symptoms and behaviors to the doctors via telemedicine and then administering medications and treatments as directed, King said.
“We had to explain to them everything that was going on – if they had a cough or when they had COVID what was going on,” she said. “That was the most difficult part not having the doctor be able to physically assess them.”
The challenges of this past year have been hard on all nurses, but family support made it easier. King’s youngest daughter, Bailee, is a CNA, too. She supported COVID-19 patients alongside her mother at Heritage Estates for a time before taking another position.
“I cried with my daughter several times,” she said.
King’s husband, Tony, has been supportive as well.
As someone who aspired to be the fixer of everything, King values her relationships with the residents and their families. She hopes she provides them with comfort in their journeys.
Since that summer day King dressed up as a nurse, her career path has never wavered.
“It’s what I always wanted to be because I love taking care of people,” she said. “I wouldn’t change it for anything. I would never take a different career path because I love what I do.”