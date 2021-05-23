Tami King cares for patients, despite COVID-19 challenges

“We’ve all cried a lot with them,” she said.

The pandemic has prevented residents from being able to see loved ones as visitation was restricted. King said face coverings present a communication challenge, both verbally and nonverbally. The staff also must maintain social distancing while caring for patients, meaning they can no longer give residents hugs to comfort them.

“For a while there we were all in gowns, face shields and gloves and the residents just didn’t have that personal touch,” King said. “All they had was us and we still couldn’t give them what they needed half the time.”

The nurses had to interact with the residents who were segregated in their rooms one-on-one. During the past year, King has sat with the residents for several minutes, giving them someone to visit with and look at so they know they are supported.

COVID-19 has also prevented doctors from entering the facility to care for the residents. The nurses have become the doctors’ eyes as they relay symptoms and behaviors to the doctors via telemedicine and then administering medications and treatments as directed, King said.