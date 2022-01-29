Tangled Tumbleweed gives diners a taste of the world

The Tangled Tumbleweed at 1823 Ave. A in Scottsbluff has the name and rustic interior of an old west-style establishment. Its menu is a more global affair. It takes inspiration from cuisines across the world, starting with its Spanish style of serving food.

“We call it American-style tapas,” general manager and executive chef James Montoya explained. “Tapas are a Spanish-style way of eating. Smaller portions, shareable ... we call it American-style because ours are a little bit larger portions. Especially being out here in western Nebraska, if people came in and had a couple of bites from something they’d ordered, they’d be like, ‘where’s the rest of my food?’”

The restaurant opened in 2016 and Jim Trumbull purchased it in late 2019. Trumbull brought on Montoya soon afterwards. The rustic style was there from the beginning though, as was the unique menu. The Tangled Tumbleweed has a selection of seasonal staples such as flatbreads, skillets and board meals, but what really sets the menu apart are the oft-weekly specials.