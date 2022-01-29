Tangled Tumbleweed gives diners a taste of the world

The Tangled Tumbleweed at 1823 Ave. A in Scottsbluff has the name and rustic interior of an old west-style establishment. Its menu is a more global affair. It takes inspiration from cuisines across the world, starting with its Spanish style of serving food.
“We call it American-style tapas,” general manager and executive chef James Montoya explained. “Tapas are a Spanish-style way of eating. Smaller portions, shareable ... we call it American-style because ours are a little bit larger portions. Especially being out here in western Nebraska, if people came in and had a couple of bites from something they’d ordered, they’d be like, ‘where’s the rest of my food?’”
The restaurant opened in 2016 and Jim Trumbull purchased it in late 2019. Trumbull brought on Montoya soon afterwards. The rustic style was there from the beginning though, as was the unique menu. The Tangled Tumbleweed has a selection of seasonal staples such as flatbreads, skillets and board meals, but what really sets the menu apart are the oft-weekly specials.
“With those, that’s where me and my other chef have fun and just do all kinds of different cuisine, ranging from a very traditional Spanish style, or we do a lot of Korean, Japanese. Currently we have some Korean braised pork tacos that we’re doing,” Montoya said. Other current specials include duck and sweet corn wontons and a four-cheese platter with chorizo and Spanish peppers. “...They’re specials because they’re special. We spend a lot of time on them,” Montoya explained. He said he and the other chef usually base the specials on whatever type of food they’re craving at the moment.
Other specials take cues from Indian, Greek or classically American cuisine. However, the restaurant is most famous for its pretzels, which it sells in jars or bags for those who wish to take them home.
“Instead of getting free bread when you sit down, it’s just pretzels,” Montoya explained. “We season them in-house. It’s our secret seasoning, our secret Krabby Patty formula. People go nuts for them.”
It also has a wide selection of drinks, such as beer and wine. Best-sellers here include the peach moscato wine and the gingerbread old-fashioned brew. Many of the beers come from Nebraska or Wyoming, and a happy hour is available from 4 — 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday.
Montoya said the most popular drink on the menu is the margarita, adding they may be the main reason the restaurant is still in business. “During the height of COVID when restaurants were shutting down and we couldn’t have inside dining, the state allowed to-go cocktails. That was maybe our saving grace. You’d have people come in and they’d have maybe six or seven to-go margaritas.”
The Tangled Tumbleweed is a small building with relatively few parking spaces out front. However, city parking is plentiful surrounding the restaurant. On busy evenings the area can be packed with parked cars.
“We’re definitely a date night place for sure, but we get in tons of families, lots of travelers, especially during the summer,” Montoya said. He described the restaurant as having a ‘fun date night atmosphere.’ “We have a very high (diner) turnover rate, so food comes out quick. If we have people here on a date night, they’ll usually hang out for a while, but there’s a lot of people here who are just in-out, in-out,” he said.
A staff of ten, including just two chefs, caters to the customer base. They host several events throughout the year, from bridal showers to graduation receptions. Other special events, these open to the public, include an ugly Christmas sweater party and a ‘Wigs and Wine’ night. Both of these feature the wait staff handing out prizes based on the sweater or wig they like the best.
A newer event, which just started last summer, is called Cigars on the Patio. On Thursdays after 4 p.m., diners can enjoy cigars and whiskey on the restaurant’s patio. If they purchase a cigar from the store, they get a discount on whiskey. The restaurant has active social media accounts and advertises these events, as well as new specials, online.
“We want to be a place that people crave,” Montoya said. “When people are like, ‘I’m wanting wine and I’m hungry for something,’ or ‘I want to get a beer and a good cocktail,’ we want to be the place that pops into their head.”