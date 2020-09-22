TCD, Scottsbluff reach agreement, partnering on economic development

Council members Nathan Green and Scott Shaver voted against the agreement, saying the city shouldn’t be essentially loaning out its employees to a private sector company.

“I see your point 100%,” Lewis said. “You can look at it two ways. If you just look at it from the City of Scottsbluff side, absolutely, you’re taking away a resource, and you’re lending them out to another organization, so to speak. That’s a real black and white way to look at it.

“Another way to look at it is TCD has value as well with marketing and lead generation, things we’re going to bring to the table and help support Starr. That is our contribution to benefit this organization moving forward.”

Lehl said she is excited to move forward with the partnership.

“Everybody has just been so kind through this whole thing,” she said. “I just try to do my job, and I love this community.

“To me, economic development is about forming relationships. People get to know you. They get to know if you’re in a progressive community and you can get the work done. That’s what’s exciting to me, and I think we’ve just tapped the surface, hopefully.”

The timing of the agreement should lead to success, Lehl said.