TCD, Scottsbluff reach agreement, partnering on economic development

Under a memorandum of understanding approved by the city council Monday night, the City of Scottsbluff and Twin Cities Development will work together on economic development.
A 90-day trial period will allow Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl to utilize the resources and staff at TCD while TCD gains the benefit of Lehl’s experience and recruiting contacts.
TCD had been without an economic development coordinator since the departure of Keith Ellis, and board president Todd Lewis said this agreement helps fill that void.
Lewis said the TCD board had been trying to decide the best way for it to move forward.
“Starr has been doing such a phenomenal job here with the city. We thought it would be a really good time to, instead of us going out and trying to duplicate efforts again, just to talk with Starr and the city and see if they’d be willing to establish a partnership whereby we could support Starr in economic development efforts in the region, and then she would also help us out with economic development in the region,” Lewis said.
Conversations began a couple of years ago, and Lewis said the time seems right for the agreement.
“(Talks) have blossomed over the years, and finally got to a point where it made sense for everybody to come together,” he said. “(Interim city manager) Rick Kuckkahn and mayor (Raymond) Gonzales and Starr Lehl have been phenomenal in these discussions and bringing it forward. The TCD board and staff have been 100% percent on board, so it just all came together well. We got a win tonight (Monday). A win for the community all together.”
Council members Nathan Green and Scott Shaver voted against the agreement, saying the city shouldn’t be essentially loaning out its employees to a private sector company.
“I see your point 100%,” Lewis said. “You can look at it two ways. If you just look at it from the City of Scottsbluff side, absolutely, you’re taking away a resource, and you’re lending them out to another organization, so to speak. That’s a real black and white way to look at it.
“Another way to look at it is TCD has value as well with marketing and lead generation, things we’re going to bring to the table and help support Starr. That is our contribution to benefit this organization moving forward.”
Lehl said she is excited to move forward with the partnership.
“Everybody has just been so kind through this whole thing,” she said. “I just try to do my job, and I love this community.
“To me, economic development is about forming relationships. People get to know you. They get to know if you’re in a progressive community and you can get the work done. That’s what’s exciting to me, and I think we’ve just tapped the surface, hopefully.”
The timing of the agreement should lead to success, Lehl said.
“With the times that we’re in right now, I think Scottsbluff/Gering, the region, is a really great place for businesses to come,” she said. “They’re being pushed out of some of the larger cities that are being looted and destroyed. They can come here, and whether it’s a restaurant, small manufacturing business, we want them here. We’ve got to welcome people here. I can just see us continuing to grow.”
The potential of the partnership is key for Lehl.
“I think there’s so much that can be done,” she said. “As one person, it’s been difficult. ... There’s just so much that I want to do, and that can be done as a team. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Lehl complimented the makeup of the TCD board, and said she looks forward to working together with them.
After many years of a contentious relationship with the city, Lewis said it is good to see the fractures heal.
“It was identified a long time ago that we needed to fix that,” Lewis said of the contention. “It doesn’t help the community at all to have that. We’re two great organizations that have the same common goal in mind. There is no reason we can’t work together to achieve that.”
