Teaching students the skills for success

Justin Shaddick, the Scottsbluff High School principal, agreed with the sentiments. He said his school works hard to ensure the students are a good fit for the business and vice versa.

“As we face workforce shortages, I think we have a responsibility in education to connect the dots with our students and help them see what’s available to improve our local economy,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are currently 56 SHS students, all seniors, participating in internships. A previous SHS program only featured internships in the business and marketing fields. Over time, it expanded to include additional career academies. Now there are around participating 60 companies.

“I’m going to be a vet tech, so I thought it was a great idea to go into the field early and make sure this is something I want to do,” SHS senior Kaidynce Lygeros said. She works as an intern with Midtown Animal Hospital in Gering. The doctors there can teach her things a textbook simply can’t, she said. Instead of memorizing diseases and parasites, she can actually look for them and learn how to combat them.