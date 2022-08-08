Teaming up: Volunteers take the balloon pilots to new heights

Pilots competing in the US National Hot Air Balloon Championship were given the green light to take flight Monday morning for a practice round thanks to good weather conditions, Brad Temeyer, the weather team chief for the championships, said at the morning briefing.

Temeyer didn’t just deliver good news for the morning, though.

“Honestly, much of the early half of the week looks pretty good, as well. I think we’re going to do a lot of flying this week,” he said.

Balloonmeister Paul Petrehn also had some words of caution for the pilots regarding safety.

“Number one, powerlines. … It’s been claimed that there are more power poles per person than anywhere else in the country. They’re everywhere,” he said. “We are doing our best to use satellite data and what we know about targets with those things in mind. Obviously, we’ve been doing this a long time. You’ve got to keep your eyes wider than normal.”

One of the target sites on Monday was Landers Soccer Complex. Petrehn warned the pilots to keep more than their safety in mind.

After the briefing, pilots went out to the grasslands by the Robidoux Trading Post to launch for the practice flight.

The pilots, though, wouldn’t be able to take flight without the help of volunteers, who are an invaluable part of the team, Spencer Copas, the crew chief for pilot Nick Donner, said.

“I go to all of the pilot briefings with Nick (Donner), my pilot,” Copas said. “We’ll figure out where the targets are and kind of strategize.”

One of the means for strategizing are pibals, small balloons used to help read wind conditions. They also use handheld radios to communicate while the pilots are up in their balloons.

“We’ll strategize from there of what target he wants me to go to give him (data). “We’ve got a couple other balloons that we kind of team up with,” Copas said. “It’s on us to get everything packed up and get to wherever the pilot needs us. With competition like this, we normally go to a target to get wind readings to help them navigate there a little easier. We also give reminders on what baggie to throw at a target. We have a couple of different color baggies.”

Copas said the ground crew is an essential tool for pilots.

“It can be done without that ground crew, but it makes it a heck of a lot easier,” he said. “I’m speaking from experience. Just last week, I was flying, as many of these pilots were, in Indianola at the National Balloon Classic. It makes it so much easier to have reliable data coming from the ground when you’re coming into a target. You can look at the other balloons in front of you and see kind of what they’re doing, but you don’t know exactly what the direction is or the speed. When you’re able to get that (data) from a ground crew, it makes a huge difference.”

Donner echoed Copas. He said the ground crew is essential to flying a hot air balloon in a competition.

“We cannot do what we do out here as pilots. Without our crews, we literally would have to call Uber after we landed,” he said. “Besides, just the physical aspect of helping set the balloons up. There’s other things during the flight that they help us like the winds on the ground and other technical issues that we have come up during flight.”

Copas is a pilot himself, which he said is a big help.

“I’m not nearly as experienced as the pilots I’m helping out here, but it gives me a little better idea of just what they’re going through. I can easily overwhelm them with information and ask him too many questions. I think that’s one thing where it helps out. I just kind of know the headspace they’re in and what they’re dealing with. Also, figuring out when to give them the information they need.”

Donner also said Copas’ experience is invaluable when he serves as his crew chief.

“People have shown up to these things and done well by having a completely volunteer crew. I have shown up to other countries and had complete volunteer crews and won events, but it wasn’t the national championship. When you fly in a national championship, that is a big deal to you. You need to have some familiarity.”

Copas and Donner are very familiar with each other having both grown up in the same city and both coming from ballooning families.

“We’re both from Louisville (Kentucky), and we actually have a pretty strong, ballooning community there. We’ve just known each other for a long time. I have my license as well. He gave me a couple of lessons when I was training,” Copas said.

Tuesday marks the first day of competition, and Copas and Donner hope to use their bond to take the top prize.

For those who might be interested in watching the balloons, the flights start around sunset. Stay tuned to local media for information on launch sites.