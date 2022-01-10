TeamMates of Scotts Bluff County is celebrating National Mentor Month

SCOTTSBLUFF — TeamMates focuses on providing support and encouragement to school aged youth. The goal is to see youth graduate from high school and pursue some type of post-secondary education or training. Our mentors meet weekly with their mentee. Mentors are volunteers who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the life of a young person. Mentors give youth a sense of hope, purpose and vision. The program is a school-base mentoring model and is an all-inclusive program. TeamMates of Scotts Bluff County recently set a goal of building quality mentoring relationships, supporting 70 matches through 2022.

TeamMates of Scotts Bluff County wants to thank each and every mentor. Because of our mentors, mentees report having a “sense of hope.” All these factors add up to an increased likelihood of graduating from high school, which has a positive rippling effect on the community.

TeamMates of Scotts Bluff County would love an opportunity to share the mission of the program with the community. To learn more about TeamMates go to teammates.org or contact Mary Kay Haun, program coordinator, at mkhaun29@gmail.com.