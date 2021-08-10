Technology plays a big role in U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships

“I think it’s gotten more (prevalent). Some people think it helps us with our flight path, or plan everyday. I have a data sheet that tells you where I’ve been at different levels, where I’m going. It is kind of a reminder, but it can change.”

Some of the tasks on Tuesday involved completing a digital drop, rather than dropping a physical marker.

“Today, we had a fly-in where we had to choose,” he said. “We chose either a four-by-four coordinate, or an intersection that we could use, you just to try to get as close as you can in the air. We have a tablet in there that shows our tracking with the sensor, and you just push your drop when you get close.”

Seymour said he keeps his tech devices to a minimum when he is in the air.

“I have two GPSs and my computer, which has my moving map that tells me where I’m at right away. That’s all that I carry. There are some people who carry more, some people who carry less.”

All pilots can be seen carrying a blue device, which is required to compete in the event.

“That is our logger. It has the sensor that reads our track,” Seymour said. “If we have to drop in the air for a marker drop, that’s what they use.”