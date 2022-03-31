Teen Advisory Council at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library to host crafting for teens Saturday

The Teen Advisory Council (TAC) at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will host an afternoon of crafting for teens from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, in the library meeting room.

Teens in sixth through 12th grades can create several different items, including small terrariums, cards and bookmarks, tissue paper flowers and beaded bracelets. They will also have the opportunity to work on drawing skills in two different styles. TAC members will lead each craft and all supplies and equipment will be provided.

Two of the crafts will showcase the 3-D printer and Cricut cutting machine that are available for use at the library. There is no cost to attend or to register in advance.

For more information, contact Elaine Bleisch, the Teen Librarian, at 308-630-6250.

