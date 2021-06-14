Teen injured in jet ski accident at Bridgeport lake

A 15-year-old girl from Bayard was injured in a jet ski accident Saturday night at Bridgeport State Recreation Area, west of Bridgeport. She is recovering at a Colorado hospital.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Game and Parks, the teen had been injured at about 6 p.m. when the jet ski on which she was riding as a passenger had been struck by a second jet ski. That jet ski also driven by a teen from Bayard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three teens had been riding two jet skis around the island, when the first jet ski made a hard turn. The driver of the second jet ski couldn’t avoid a collision and struck the girl, who was thrown into the water.

The teen was taken by ambulance to the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport with nonlife-threatening injuries. She was transported to Children’s Hospital Colorado where she is being treated for her injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office and Morrill County Emergency Services assisted at the scene.