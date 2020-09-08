Teen librarian shares deployment experiences during pandemic

When First Lt. Mackenzie Watson arrived in Lincoln for only her second time on state active duty on May 15, little did she know she would be there for more than a couple weeks. In fact, she was there for over two months—she came back Aug. 5.

Watson had only been on state active duty once before — last summer when the Omaha area experienced flooding — and it lasted just a couple weeks. As it turned out, her COVID-19 mission was to last much longer.

She didn’t mind, though. It was one of the main reasons she signed up for the National Guard in the first place. She wanted to give back to her community.

“I’ve just always been big about giving back to my community,” she said. “It really does come back to just wanting to be part of something bigger than myself.”

Watson said that over 600 people were sent on state orders, and they were doing things like helping with food banks, mobile COVID-19 testing and the civil unrest mission, when the governor called the National Guard in for reinforcement during peaceful demonstrations, just in case.

Watson said her role was to prepare all of these soldiers for whatever mission they showed up for. She would see them when they first showed up for their mission, administer COVID-19 pre-assessment checklists, process the proper documents they needed and then greet them when they came back on their last day.

She said that even though she did not go out on the missions, she heard many stories from her fellow soldiers and felt proud to be a part of an organization that helps people.