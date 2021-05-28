Teen summer reading kicks off June 1 at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

The reading portion of the program will be online. Participants can log their books online and will be emailed coupons to redeem for prizes at the library. Prizes will be awarded at five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 books. Audiobooks, eBooks and graphic novels will count for credit alongside traditional print books. Bleisch said 150 pages of print will equal one book; thus, books that are 300-450 pages will count as two.

“This way, teens who read longer books don’t feel like they’re penalized,” she said.

Prizes for the reading program include coupons to local restaurants, passes to Westmoor Water Park, stickers, new books, stuffed animals, squishies, earbuds, travel mugs, jewelry and more. The top eight readers will receive a bag of prizes that includes an animal-themed throw blanket, a coloring journal, colored pencils, a pencil bag, a book and a choice of several other prizes. Those who read at least five books will be put into a drawing for the prize bag. Two names will be drawn for the prizes sponsored by NTC Logistics.

Bleisch said she is looking forward to finally getting to host in-person events, especially for this year’s summer reading.

“We’re so happy that we are able to run summer reading as close to ‘business as usual’ as we can,” she said.

The Tails and Tales Teen Summer Reading Program is free and open to all teens and tweens, including those who live outside of Scottsbluff. For questions, or registration, stop by the library, contact teen librarian Elaine Bleisch at 308-630-6290 or go to sites.google.com/view/teen-srp-2021/home.

