Teens and tweens can enjoy activities at Scottsbluff library

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library has several programs for teens and tweens in January, including a monthly art program, STEAMpunks, and a DIY self-care products evening called “Pamper It Yourself.”

Sharpie Art, postponed from December due to weather, will be in the teen room from 4-5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Create fun art using sharpie markers and isopropyl alcohol to create a watercolor effect on canvas, then learn to draw a cut animal on top of this background. A different art or craft activity will be offered in the teen room on the first Monday of each month.

STEAMpunks will return on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. Students in the third-eighth grades will build “jiggle-bots”, small electronic robots made from toothbrushes and small batteries. Younger children may attend if they have an adult or older child who can assist them. STEAMpunks will continue on the second Tuesday of the month through April. Projects include light up snow globes on Feb.14, the Science of Color on March 14, and bird feeders on April 11. Students can come any time during the program and do not have to stay the entire time.

On Friday, Jan.20, teens in grades 6-12 are invited to “Pamper It Yourself” from 5-7 p.m. in the library meeting room. They will DIY several self-care concoctions, including lip balm, fizzy bath salts, sugar scrubs, and lotion bars. Snacks will also be available.

Pre-registration is not necessary for any of the programs, and there is no cost to attend. For more information, please contact Elaine Bleisch at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library or call 308-630-6250.

