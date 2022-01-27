Tegtmeier schedules visit to Scottsbluff

NORTH PLATTE – Elizabeth Tegtmeier, candidate for Nebraska State Board of Education District 7, announced her third visit to the Scottsbluff and Gering area. Area residents are invited to meet Elizabeth Tegtmeier on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Scottsbluff Runza, 1817 Broadway, where the Scotts Bluff County GOP will hold their monthly meeting. She will share information about her campaign and hear concerns about education in our state.

Tegtmeier is a certified English teacher with a bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska Lincoln and a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from University of Nebraska Kearney. She was born and raised in North Platte where she and her husband are raising their family.

Tegtmeier is running for the Nebraska State Board of Education to improve student proficiency in core subjects and to support rural schools through restructuring state aid, increasing local control in education, and identifying ways to recruit and retain outstanding qualified teachers. She is opposed to comprehensive sex ed, and critical race theory being taught in Nebraska’s schools.

“I am running for the Nebraska State Board of Education to be the voice for our values in western Nebraska,” said Tegtmeier. “Our children and families need a strong voice and advocate to stand up for the future of our state.”