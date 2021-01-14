Television show, Street Outlaws, looks to return to Scottsbluff area

With episodes of Street Outlaws recorded in the Scottsbluff-Gering area airing recently, there is discussion that the show’s production crews and cast will be making a return trip.

City of Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said she received a phone call from the show last week indicating they wanted to return in March, depending on the weather.

“They really liked it here,” Lehl said. “They liked the streets that are available here, and the whole process. We made it pretty seamless for them.”

Scotts Bluff County commissioner Charlie Knapper said the desire to return speaks volumes about the initial experience the crews had with local citizens and businesses.

“I think the excitement and energy around their presence was appreciated by the racers and the production staff,” Knapper said.

Lehl said the community’s outreach to the cast and crew was an important factor.

“I think the cast and the drivers made a lot of friends, and they really liked it,” she said. “They said we’re a very friendly place, and they want to come back.”

The crews would likely film in the same locations they did over the summer.