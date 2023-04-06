In 2013, two organizations dedicated to preserving the history and artifacts of life in the Panhandle and the surrounding area came together in order to accomplish a joint mission: to collect, preserve and interpret the history of settlement and agriculture of the region for present and future generations. The Farm and Ranch Museum and the North Platte Valley Museum were united under a new identity — Legacy of the Plains Museum — which is now celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The museum’s executive director, David Wolf, said he remains impressed by the foresight of those involved in the process of merging the two entities into the single cohesive and comprehensive experience that it is today. The institution continues to impress those who get a chance to visit.

“They were incredibly forward looking when they did this,” he said. “The merger of the two museums was not an easy process. You had two different ways of doing things and a ton of artifacts, but when I bring people back here, their first impression is ‘Wow.’”

To Wolf, Legacy of the Plains Museum is truly special because of the way that the collection and the vision behind it have fully embraced the locale of the High Plains and the settlements that have persisted through the years and presenting it with as few barriers as possible.

“We don’t have things from the Pacific Northwest or from Ohio. Everything you see here has a connection to our area, and it’s both interactive and visible. We don’t have a lot of things behind glass,” Wolf said. “To me, history has to be accessible. I can walk right up and see, and that draws people in. That’s going to be the legacy of the people who built this world class museum.”

That local focus is also expressed through the museum’s educational programs, which bring elementary students into the building to learn about community and culture through activities offered at the museum annually. Wolf said that such programs provide a unique opportunity for students to learn an often neglected topic: local history.

“Local history is not really taught in schools,” he said. “Our local history taught in fourth grade is Chimney Rock and the monument, which are great, but that’s all they get. They go through the Nebraska Oregon Trail, but they don’t talk about the individual towns being founded. This whole museum is about the people that stayed here instead of just passing through.”

Many artifacts with very personal connections to the area’s residents are currently on display in the building’s rotating exhibit hall. Those who visit the museum soon can see pieces from local organizations like the Knights of Columbus, Odd Fellows and the Saddle Club in addition to old attire worn by sugar factory workers, health professionals, and more.

“We’re trying to highlight more local organizations so people can say, ‘My daughter was in 4-H, grandpa was in the Knights, my mom worked as a nurse,’ and it’s easier to rotate than our main gallery.”

Legacy of the Plains has many plans in motion for continual growth and development, all of which can be seen on documents and diagrams posted in the building’s lobby. The largest of these is the Japanese Hall, which is planned to open in the first part of 2024. Other upcoming projects include a playground, a walking path, and the addition of more livestock to represent what a real homestead would have been like back in the day.

“What we’re trying to do is showcase the holistic approach you would have seen pre-1940s,” Wolf said. “Every farm had dairy cows, they had goats, they had chickens, they had pigs. They didn’t have hundreds, but they had enough that they could slaughter and get through the winter time.”

The future is likely to hold even more artifacts added to the museum’s collection, in addition to more live demonstrations, speakers and community engagement as Legacy of the Plains continues to tell the story of the people who made the community what it is today.

“We’ve got big plans going forward, we’re not resting on our laurels,” said Wolf. “We’re ready for another 10, 20, 50, 100 years.”