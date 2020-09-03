Temperatures to dive in coming days

The old saying goes, “If you don’t like the weather in Nebraska, wait 20 minutes and it will change.”

The forecast for the next several days may not be quite that drastic, but current models show highs in Scottsbluff and Gering reaching 100 Saturday and Sunday, then dropping to the 80s by Monday and a high of 50 Tuesday.

Meteorologist Richard Emanuel from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said a significant cold front will be moving in from the north, causing the change that will see the low Monday night dropping to 36 and Tuesday night in to the low 30s.

“It can happen at this time of year,” Emanuel said. “We’ll start seeing more significant cold fronts in September. It’s kind of unusual, but it can happen.”

Toward the latter part of the week, temperatures are expected to rebound back into the 70s to near 80.

“It’s not too unusual to get our first good cold front around this time of year,” Emanuel said. “That tells us that fall is on the way.”

Change is typical in September, and Emanuel said people should monitor their local forecast.

“I don’t quite see freezing temperatures, although it could get there maybe into Wednesday morning,” he said. “When it clears out, we could maybe get a little frost, so you might need to take precautions for plants maybe.”

Scattered showers are likely to accompany the cooler weather, especially Tuesday.

