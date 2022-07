GERING – The City of Gering advises citizens that Five Rocks Road will be temporarily closed to through traffic from Kimball Ave. to M Street for emergency repairs beginning Wednesday, July 13, until further notice.

Access to Robidoux RV Park will be from Kimball Avenue. Access to Five Rocks Amphitheater will be from M Street or D Street.

The city ly requests that motorists and pedestrians use alternate routes and to also use caution when travelling in this area.