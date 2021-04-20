 Skip to main content
Temporary closure of Overland Trails Road
GERING — The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that Overland Trails Road will be closed for repairs beginning Wednesday, April 21, through May 21.

The City respectfully requests that motorists and pedestrians use alternate routes and to also use caution when traveling in this area.

