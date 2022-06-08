Terrytown council plans to recognize June as Pride month

The Terrytown city council will sign a proclamation recognizing June as “Pride Month" during its meeting on June 9.
In a press release issued by the city of Terrytown, city officials said “We stand with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community of Terrytown, Nebraska as they declare their pride in who they are and who they love.”
In a joint adventure with Panhandle Equality, Mayor Chris Perales will be signing a Pride Proclamation during the councils meeting held at 6:30 p.m. at 89A Woodley Park Road.