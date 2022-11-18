Thanksgiving in the Panhandle: Community groups prepare to serve holiday meals

Several groups are preparing to serve and deliver Thanksgiving dinner to countless people across the area in the coming week.

One of the earliest turkey dinners will be served at the Chuck Wagon Church, at 522 East Overland in Scottsbluff on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The dinner will feature turkey with all the trimmings as well as live music by AZUCAR and First Love. Everyone is welcome at the Chuck Wagon Turkey Dinner, and the event is free of charge.

More free events will be held on Thanksgiving Day. 2022 marks the 39th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley and the 12th annual Morrill Community Thanksgiving Dinner, organized by the Morrill Farmer’s Market. Both events are dedicated to providing a traditional holiday meal to any community member or family who wants one.

Rural Radio Network Promotions Director Kendra Feather has been personally involved with Thanksgiving in the Valley for 21 years, and she said that this year’s event marks an exciting return to sit-down eating after a few years of COVID interference.

“We did delivery and meals to-go, but we couldn’t serve in the Guadalupe Center for the last few years,” said Feather. “A lot of people missed that. It gives them someone to be with, too; it’s not just about the meal.”

Thanksgiving in the Valley is a true community effort. The food is purchased with donations from local individuals and organizations, the event is fully staffed by volunteers, and any food left over is served to people in need on the following day.

In Feather’s 21 years of work on the annual event she has seen its impact nearly double. She estimated that around 650 meals were served in her first year, a number which is dwarfed by numbers from 2021 and expected numbers from this year.

“We’re planning between the meals delivered out and the meals at the center to feed 1,000 people on Thanksgiving,” said Feather.

Despite that large number, Feather said there’s never any shortage of helping hands, showing just how ready and willing members of our community are to serve one another.

Morrill’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been organized by members of the Morrill Farmer’s Market for 12 years now. Farmer’s market co-manager Cheryl Averill said that the annual event began when she and her partners found out that Morrill’s previous community Thanksgiving event would no longer be happening.

“One year there wasn’t going to be a dinner, and we thought, ‘Shoot, let’s give it a try,’” said Averill. “We’ve been doing it ever since.”

What makes Morrill’s Thanksgiving dinner special is that almost all of the food is locally grown thanks to contributions from the farmer’s market vendors.

“The vendors that grow green beans or squash or potatoes, they all get together and donate,” said Averill.

This year’s dinner even features a large crop of potatoes harvested from the Legacy of the Plains Museum’s field, making the meal a perfect example of the bounty supplied by the valley.

Averill said that every now and then they’re even able to feed folks who are passing through the area and show them some holiday hospitality.

“One year we had a young couple driving through from Baltimore, Maryland,” said Averill. “They stopped and asked if they could get in on it. They had a great time; it was really sweet.”

Support from the community and a desire to care for each other is what truly makes Morrill’s dinner possible. Averill said that they get volunteers to help cook, serve, and deliver their meals, and even some small hands that pitch in to learn about helping their neighbors.

“Young couples will come in that have kids, and they want them to experience it,” she said. “We get them busy wrapping silverware or portioning cranberries. There are always little things we can find for the kids to do.”

The 39th Annual Thanksgiving in the Valley will be held at the Guadalupe Center, at 1200 E. 9th St., on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If anyone needs a meal delivered or would like to be a delivery driver, call Shanna Halstead at the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center at 308-632-3736. If people would like to volunteer or have questions about the event, call Feather at 308-633-9497.

The 12th Annual Morrill Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at the Morrill American Legion, at 117 Center Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To request a delivery or obtain more information, call Averill at 308-247-2475.

Everyone is welcome at both dinners, from individuals to large families, and both are free of charge whether the person dines in or requests a delivery.