Thanksgiving in the Valley becomes a drive-thru event

Like just about everything this year, Thanksgiving in the Valley is going to look a little bit different this holiday. Meals will be delivered to homes as well as be available for drive-thru or pick up at the Guadalupe Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until food is gone, on Thursday, Nov. 26.
This year will mark 37 years of the program, and coordinator Kendra Feather said she planned accommodations to make sure the event could continue.
“There’s a need for the meal,” she said. “There’s no Meals on Wheels on those days, so we really need to have a meal for people. So I just think if we cover all precautions … just taking all the precautions we can this year to keep everyone safe.”
Those who would like meals delivered to their homes must contact Shanna Halstead at the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center at 308-632-3736 by this Friday, Nov. 20.
Feather said they are also looking for volunteers either in the prep work or handing meals out the day of the event. Volunteers will be helping starting in the morning at 8 a.m., and all volunteers will be masked and gloved up for safety precautions. She said she is in particular need of people to cut pies and wash dishes.
“We have to cut 800 pieces of pie to be ready to go,” she said.
This year’s menu includes turkey rolls, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy, corn, homemade cornbread muffins and a variety of desserts.
Feather is hoping to still feed between 700 and 800 people as they have in the past. It just won’t be everyone sitting down together in the Guadalupe Center with the festive decorations this year.
“It’s always been so festive and stuff, and we’ll miss that part of it. But we’re still hoping that everything just goes really smooth,” she said. “Part of this when it was put together is for people not to, you know, spend the holidays alone. And I know that this year is going to be different since we won’t be the Guadalupe Center. But again, at least they’ll have contact with somebody delivering a meal to their door … or for the people that will be handing out the meals at the Guadalupe Center.”
If you are interested in volunteering at the Guadalupe Center the day of the event, contact Feather at KNEB at 308-633-9497. The Guadalupe Center is located at 1200 E Ninth St. in Scottsbluff.
If you are interested in being a driver for the delivered meals, call Shanna Halstead at the Scottsbluff County Volunteer Center at 308-632-3736.
