Thanksgiving in the Valley serves record-setting 1,100 meals

The 38th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley event was one for the record books. On Thursday, volunteers cooked and packaged 1,100 meals, surpassing last year’s record by 200. The gymnasium at the Guadalupe Center was bustling with activity as they worked to get the meals out to the waiting public.

The meals themselves were handed out between 11:30 and 1:30. Volunteers had arrived several hours earlier. Normally, the gym itself would be decorated, and diners would eat indoors. “It’s kind of changed because of COVID,” volunteer Julio Bernal said. “We do carryout. We have less people coming in ... but hopefully next year people will come in and eat here.”

Julio and his wife Maggie run the city’s soup kitchen, and he was one of the minds behind the Thanksgiving in the Valley event back in 1984.

Current chair Kendra Feather has worked at the event for the last two decades. She said the event got started not just to combat food insecurity, but to create a social atmosphere for Thanksgiving.

“It was a good thing for fellowship. There were just so many people who were spending the holidays alone.”