‘The Batman’ to show April 1-3 at Midwest Theater

“The Batman” movie will show April 1–3 at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a run time of two hours, 56 minutes. Showtimes are Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their membership cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person. Masks are recommended and, if you are feeling sick, Midwest Theater staff request that you stay home.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Midwest Theater.

Friends of the Midwest Theater is a non-profit organization.

