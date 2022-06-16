'The Beat' proposed as moniker for downtown creative district

Downtown business owners discussed plans for a creative district during the Downtown Scottsbluff Association’s June 16 meeting. Scottsbluff’s Economic Development Director Starr Lehl and Small Business Outreach/Public Relations Coordinator Sharaya Toof provided new information about some of the district’s potential designs.

“It’s not going to really look any different,” Lehl told around a dozen business owners in attendance. “It’s going to be more of a destination. Some things we’ve been talking about, for example, since Scottsbluff was kind of known for their sugar beets, we’re talking about calling it ‘The Beat.’”

Lehl said that name is not final, but if the downtown area is given a moniker, it could be displayed on banners or an archway.

“A lot of the cities that you go to, they (the downtown areas) are named a certain name and you know there’s something going on down there,” she said.

Art installations could include murals, sculptures and decorated crosswalks for added flair and easier visibility.

“We’ll make it more of a cool destination where people want to be down here and see what we have,” Toof added.

The creative district would incorporate Broadway, East Overland, First Avenue and Avenue A. A unified creative theme would centralize them all as a downtown destination. Lehl said the district would advertise downtown events with a new website.

“What we’re trying to do is tie in the downtown and East Overland, because we’re kind of unique where we have two main streets,” she said.

In order to become a creative district, the city needs to submit a workbook and receive a site visit from the Nebraska Arts Council. The city would then submit a strategic plan and, if approved, Lehl said they would be eligible for a significant amount of funding.

Many states already have community creative districts in place. According to Lehl, Nebraska was one of the few who hadn’t when they were authorized in 2020.

Also during the meeting, members discussed plans for the community to host the Robidoux Rendezvous next week, where an expected 500 cyclists will congregate in the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

The DSA also reviewed plans for Sidewalk Sales, now scheduled from July 21 — 23. Members said they’d like a few food trucks to be present for those, including newer trucks to get their businesses out there.

Several members also decided to procure large flags to display when their businesses are open.

“One of the biggest things we got from the punch card promotion in Christmas was ... ‘We had no idea there were this many businesses open,’” store owner Priscilla Sandoz said. “So this is another visual reminder.”

