The big blizzard is here; it won’t be going anywhere until Thursday

Towns, streets and roads across the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming were shut down Tuesday as an expected blizzard roared in for an extended stay.

All major highways in the 11 Panhandle counties were closed, including Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 as far east as North Platte, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said.

Official snow-total reports in Scottsbluff-Gering and the region were sparse Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service reported a total of 0.15 inch of precipitation as of 10 a.m. at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport just east of Scottsbluff.

W.B. Heilig Field reported a temperature of 16 degrees an hour later, with northwest winds as high as 51 mph whipping around light snow in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown.

The Alliance Municipal Airport reported heavy snow, freezing fog and top winds of 44 mph at 10 a.m. The airport at Torrington, Wyoming, was experiencing light snow but wind gusts of up to 46 mph.

The Twin Cities area remained in line for 6 to 12 inches of new snow through Wednesday, according to the weather service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Most of that is expected to fall by sunset Tuesday, with a high near 20 degrees but wind chill values of between 10 and 20 degrees below zero. High winds, bitter wind chills and snow will persist into Thursday, the seven-day forecast said.

The weather service extended its blizzard warning for 15 Panhandle and northwest Sandhills counties east and south to include Thomas and McPherson counties in the central Sandhills and Keith, Perkins, Chase and Dundy counties in southwest Nebraska.

It’ll last until 5 a.m. Thursday, along with the blizzard warnings in the eastern Panhandle and northwest Sandhills. The blizzard warning for Scotts Bluff County and the western Panhandle is set to expire at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

I-80 also was closed in Wyoming between the Nebraska line and Rawlins, except for a few miles inside Cheyenne. A 7-mile-long stretch east of Archer was shut down “due to winter conditions and crashes,” the Wyoming DOT’s Travel Information Map said.

Westbound Interstate 76 from the I-80 split near Big Springs was closed to Brush, Colorado, according to the Colorado 511 website.

Snow reports from the blizzard’s path in all three states were sparse Tuesday morning on the weather service website.

Three inches had fallen as of 8 a.m. at Marks Butte, Colorado, in Sedgwick County. Four inches had fallen by about 6 a.m. at Iliff, northeast of Sterling along I-76 and U.S. Highway 138.

A weather service spotter at Iliff reported blowing and drifting snow with visibility of less than 500 feet. All or parts of U.S. 6, 138 and 385 were closed in northeast Colorado, as were Colorado Highways 14, 23, 59, 71 and 113.

Patchy blowing snow will continue in the Scottsbluff-Gering area into Friday, followed by sunnier skies but continued cold temperatures through Monday

Highs over the next week will remain in the 20s before cooling to the upper teens Monday. Overnight lows will gradually drop from the lower teens to about 2 below Sunday night.

Panhandle Area Closures and Cancellations Alliance Public Transit will only offer essential rides on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, …