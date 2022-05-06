‘The Fantastic Beasts’ showing at Midwest Skyview Drive-in May 6-8

“The Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore” will play this weekend May 6-8 at 8:30 p.m. at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In.

The drive-in is open for the season with new bathrooms and new food choices.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 2 hours and 23 minutes. Showtimes are Friday, May 6, Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members, who present their member cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person. There is no car loading pricing.

