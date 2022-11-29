 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The Grinch' coming to Midwest Theater

The Grinch will be showing this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater downtown.

The Grinch is rated PG and has a run time of one hour, 30 minutes.

The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source of aggravation comes during Christmastime when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang. When the Who’s decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Who’s holiday cheer once and for all.

Admission to the film is free. Doors open Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

This free movie is sponsored by Edward Jones/JaCee and Mike Petko, Jess Pilkington, B&W Inc. and Valley Auto Locators.

