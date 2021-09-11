The importance of local grocery stores

For communities in the Panhandle, easy access to a grocery store can mean the difference between a short drive and a day trip when it comes to acquiring fresh food. In Bayard, for example, the city has been without such a store since March 5, when Bayard Grocery closed down.

“It’s one of those things you hear about and think its going to happen, but when it does it finally hits you,” Twin City Development’s community development director Michelle Coolidge said.

Coolidge was contacted by the former owner of the Bayard store when he knew he’d be closing. The store had been in Bayard for more than 15 years, and Coolidge said the owner knew it would be a difficult task to sell a grocery store in a small community.

He had been talking about retiring for a while, and while finances “were not the primary concern,” Coolidge said, the impact of the coronavirus had certainly not helped. For the last several months, a group of community members in Bayard have been working on the proper documentation to start something new in the grocery store’s stead. Different options for how the store would be run are still being considered, Coolidge said.