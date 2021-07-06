The invisible disability: Life with an injured brain

Traveling down from Crawford on Sunday, June 20, a vehicle catches up to a man on a recumbent bicycle fighting against the wind. The man in the vehicle asks if the man on the bike wanted to catch a ride down to Scottsbluff. He took him up on the offer; he needed to take his bike into a bike shop anyway.
The name of the man on the bike was William Galloway, also known as Bicycle Bill. He’s traveled across the nation on his bike not once, not twice, but eight times, and is working on his ninth. He’s traveled through all 48 continental states, but there is one that he won’t ever go back through.
“Every time I get close enough to New Jersey … I’ll turn north or south. I won’t go into New Jersey,” he told the Star-Herald as he got his bike repaired at Sonny’s Bike Shop on East Overland. “It just brings up too much.”
Becoming Bicycle Bill
Galloway grew up in New Jersey, and in 2004 at the age of 43, he was hit by a drunk driver, resulting in a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that required a nine-month stay at the hospital. It changed the course of the then-truck driver’s life forever. To this day, he still suffers side-effects like headaches, seizures and difficulties with writing.
Throughout his entire recovery process he felt like people were telling him what to do and how to live, and even experienced people who didn’t want to see him actually get better. In the beginning stages, he did the rehab and the therapy. He lived in assisted living, a group home and low-income housing for a little bit as he continued to work on getting better. But it never felt like he had anyone truly helping him to actually get back on his feet.
He would attempt to get jobs but people would question his lack of previous employment or wouldn’t understand the breaks he needed to take because of his disability. The few people who would take a chance on him would then not want him back the next day, he said. He didn’t have anyone to advocate for him.
“I’ve had social security kind of track me down, I’ll put it that way, twice. They asked me because there was an overpayment thing. I said, ‘You want that? I want people to advocate for me for a job.’
“I said, ‘I don’t understand.’ I said, ‘Somebody (who) works in a state agency, you can set up an appointment to see them, and all of the sudden they can call in sick the next day, and then take two or three days off because they have a disability.’ I said, ‘So, why can’t I do that if I got a job?’ Nobody ever advocated for me. You know, they send you to vocational job training, and they want you to get a GED. I said, ‘If I do that, I got to be able — (It’d be) like going back to school, just regular school, study for it, something I can comprehend it.’ Talking to you is one thing, but if I write you a letter, it’s not going to come out the way I’m talking to you.”
Galloway continued to get more and more frustrated with the “system,” as he called it. Between the government aid, medical help and any other transitional support, it didn’t seem like he could find any of it easily and readily available to him. It was like everywhere he looked for help, he didn’t necessarily qualify or they didn’t understand his struggles.
“If you’re intelligent, there may be a disability, but not enough to get help,” he said. “But you’ll put a label on me to give me free money for the disability but you don’t really see me do better in life.”
“Drugs and alcohol — they’re more recognized. It’s a vicious cycle in the system. The system puts money in people’s hands who keep relapsing … but somebody who is trying to do better, they won’t come advocate to the boss to explain things in a medical way.”
As a result of the growing frustration with not finding help and also struggling with doing things himself, he grew more and more clinically depressed — a common side effect of living with an injured brain. According to the Nebraska Brain Injury Alliance Council’s 2020 Living with a Brain Injury survey, 67% of respondents said they have been diagnosed with some kind of mental health issue or disorder.
Galloway was on different medications for his various symptoms and side effects of his injury.
Finally, he had enough.
Galloway decided to hop on a bike, at first to try to find Amen Clinics in California that was supposed to be helpful for individuals struggling with TBI. Because of his seizures, he hasn’t been able to get his driver’s license back, so a bike was his only way to get there. He began on a two-wheeled bicycle, but soon realized that a three-wheeled recumbent bike was better for his headaches.
During his first cross-country journey, he found that riding a bike gave him a sense of purpose, one that he’d been without for over 10 years as he continued his road of recovery. He found he actually felt much better riding the bike, so he dropped the meds and began riding his bike across the country continuously, sharing his story with anyone and everyone to raise awareness about TBIs and their lasting, life-long effects on those who suffer from them.
Not the only one
Galloway isn’t the only brain injury sufferer to have experienced these shortcomings of “the system.” Twenty-seven-year-old Emaly Ball, originally from Lincoln but who now lives in Kearney, suffered a brain injury at the age of 18 after a car wreck that nearly killed her. She was flung 75 feet from the rolled-over vehicle, which had been traveling at 75 miles per hour.
She broke her pelvis in six places, shattered her tailbone, broke both arms, suffered a partially collapsed left lung and suffered a brain injury technically classified as moderate to severe. She was in the hospital for a month and five days before being able to go home, although she still had to follow a strict home health regimen.
Ball suffered two more brain injuries down the road, but neither was quite as bad as the first. Still, she continues to deal with their various side effects to this day, including daily chronic pain and frontal lobe fatigue. Ball considers her injured brain the main injury she suffered on that fateful day in 2012, yet that’s not how the doctors saw it.
“There is a TBI registry that is faulty, if I’m just being honest,” she said. “A lot of doctors don’t follow it. A lot of doctors don’t report things like that. Or if TBI is a secondary diagnosis, which mine was, oftentimes it falls through the cracks, because my primary diagnosis was obviously my broken bones, my lung, that kind of thing. So … they assumed but they didn’t actually test and diagnose the TBI until after.
“So, I fell through the cracks. And no one ever knew that I existed,” meaning, any of the government agencies or non-profit organizations that could have helped her transition back to her “new normal” life, never reached her.
In fact, Ball didn’t learn about the Kearney Brain Injury Support Group, Nebraska’s Brain Injury Advisory Council, the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska or any other resources for those who suffer from brain injuries until nearly six years after sustaining her first brain injury. And she only learned about it by chance after coming back to University of Nebraska – Kearney, where she received her bachelor’s degree in family studies in 2017, to speak on a panel for Disability Awareness Week.
Eventually she got plugged into many of the organizations she never knew about before, and now sits as president of the recently formed non-profit Nebraska Injured Brain Network, which received its 501c3 status in June 2020. The main goal of the organization, which was built and is run by individuals who suffer from injured brains, is to provide a community for people with injured brains to come together to share stories, struggles, experiences and resources across the state of Nebraska.
“I don’t have a brain injury; I have an injured brain, and NIBN, kind of, coined that concept,” Ball said. “And I love it. I love it, because it takes the brain injury — it’s an event. It’s a point in time. It’s that moment in 2012, it’s that moment in 2014, that I had these injuries, but now I’m living with the complications of having an injured brain. And that’s just something that’s a part of me.”
Ball said that’s one of the biggest challenges — helping people understand that a brain injury isn’t something that’s one incident to recover from; it has life-long effects, and dealing with them, especially in a society that looks at her, and most others with TBIs, and doesn’t physically see a disability.
“For me, I sound normal, I walk normal, I look normal, there’s no scar … I don’t have a head wound, I look completely normal. But I’m permanently disabled,” Ball said. “It’s such an invisible disability.”
This is the first installment of a three-part series on brain injuries and their long-term effects. The next story will analyze the gaps in the “system.”