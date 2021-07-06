The invisible disability: Life with an injured brain

He would attempt to get jobs but people would question his lack of previous employment or wouldn’t understand the breaks he needed to take because of his disability. The few people who would take a chance on him would then not want him back the next day, he said. He didn’t have anyone to advocate for him.

“I’ve had social security kind of track me down, I’ll put it that way, twice. They asked me because there was an overpayment thing. I said, ‘You want that? I want people to advocate for me for a job.’

“I said, ‘I don’t understand.’ I said, ‘Somebody (who) works in a state agency, you can set up an appointment to see them, and all of the sudden they can call in sick the next day, and then take two or three days off because they have a disability.’ I said, ‘So, why can’t I do that if I got a job?’ Nobody ever advocated for me. You know, they send you to vocational job training, and they want you to get a GED. I said, ‘If I do that, I got to be able — (It’d be) like going back to school, just regular school, study for it, something I can comprehend it.’ Talking to you is one thing, but if I write you a letter, it’s not going to come out the way I’m talking to you.”