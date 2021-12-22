The Japanese Hall at Legacy of the Plains is closer to opening to the public

A little over two years after volunteers moved the Japanese Hall from its original location, work on a project to share its history is nearing completion.
The Japanese Hall was built in 1928 as a gathering place for local Japanese-Americans where they could share their culture. In December 2019, an extensive project to move the Japanese Hall from 1705 Ave. C to Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.
Soon, the public will be able to enjoy listening to the history of the hall and the Japanese-Americans in the local community.
“You’re doing the history of this area a disservice if you don’t talk about (Japanese-Americans), because they were very influential, great business owners, great contributors to our area,” Dave Wolf, director of the Legacy of the Plains Museum, said. “This history is rapidly disappearing. For us to talk about the legacy of this area, you have to include Japanese Americans.”
Getting the Japanese Hall moved to the Legacy of the Plains campus was a big undertaking for the museum, Wolf said.
“With the Japanese Hall, we’ll be able to showcase a lot of that history. Not only that, but their culture and contributions (to the valley),” he said.
Inside the hall, furniture sits on one side of the main floor of hall as finishing touches are made. A lot of the furniture is original to the building.
At one time, there was a stage in the hall, but was torn out at some point in its history. In it’s place was a built-in cabinet that served as a Buddhist shrine.
“(The hall) functioned both as a Christian church — I’m not sure what denomination — but they also had Buddhist ceremonies,” Wolf said.
Once the restoration is complete, Wolf said they have a Buddhist statue that will go in the cabinet, but is unsure if it is the original one.
There is more work to be done in the basement, which used to serve as a dormitory for the school operated in the Japanese Hall.
One of the original features is a kitchen that will be functional once the Japanese Hall is open to the public. Wolf said some of the original kitchen was taken out, but the cabinets and refrigerator are original to the building.
Wolf said one of the challenges the museum is facing is adding a second exit in the basement.
“Hopefully, by adding that second exit, we can have meetings and smaller receptions down here where they can still use the kitchen and have a couple of roasters for potlucks. (The original counter space will let them) be able to have the food laid out,” he said.
They have also added some storage area in the basement where they can store rotating exhibits.
The rotating exhibits will help tell the story of Japanese Americans in the area. Wolf said there is a lot of history that has been lost because of World War II.
“A lot of them threw out some of their Japanese stuff, buried them. Not just here, but all over (the country). We lost a lot of artifacts, because they didn’t want to be seen as still being loyal to Japan,” he said.
Wolf said the anti-Japanese sentiment during World War II didn’t keep them from prospering in the area.
“The Eagle Cafe and a lot of Japanese businesses and farmers still prospered during that time. So, that shows that they were valued as citizens and as community members. There were instances of bigotry and racism. We just want to be able to tell the good with the bad, and be able to show what really happened versus a make believe version.”
A lot of funds have been raised in the last few years to make the project viable, Wolf said.
“John (Miyoshi) and Vicki (Sakurada Schaepler) have done a great job of keeping this building up and running,” he said. “They’ve raised a lot of money really only over the last couple of years.”
Anybody who would like to donate to the ongoing maintenance of the building, contact the Legacy of the Plains Museum at japanesehall@legacyoftheplains.org or 308-436-1989.