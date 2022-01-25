 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Journey of Grief sessions to begin Jan. 30
0 Comments

The Journey of Grief sessions to begin Jan. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grief

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Journey of Grief, a seven-session program designed to aid the healing process of grief, will begin sessions on Jan. 30.

Sessions will be held on Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6 and March 13, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 2314 Third Ave. in Scottsbluff. Attendees are urged to come in the south door and proceed to garden level. Face masks will be available and everyone is welcome.

Discussion will be based on Doug Manning’s video series, “The Journey of Grief.” His presentation about the grief journey is captured in a personal way with practical advice.

For information, contact Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or Stephanie Upp, 308-631-0645.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News