The People’s Convoy traveling I-80 this weekend

The People’s Convoy, which bills itself as a non-partisan movement to lobbying for the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and other causes, is reportedly traveling through Nebraska over the weekend.

According to its website, the peoplesconvoy.org, the convoy is scheduled to travel Interstate 80. The website lists the convoy activity beginning on May 8, 7:30 a.m. and departure at 8 a.m., on May 8, at Gas N Go at 2310 W. Lincolnway in Cheyenne and having an overnight stop at Sapp Brothers Travel Center, 2914 Upland Parkway, Sidney.

The convoy is then slated to travel to North Platte on May 9.

