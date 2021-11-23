The sound of bells to fill the air starting Nov. 26

Church donations have also helped fund CAPWN programs, but that alone doesn’t provide enough money to help those in need.

“Without the Salvation Army dollars, we can really struggle to try and help folks, so we’re very thankful for that.” Trevino said.

The Salvation Army bell ringers will be out in the community taking donations on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Dec. 18. People can ring at other times by coordinating with Trevino.

Trevino said the Salvation Army campaign has been fortunate in getting a lot of donations during past campaigns.

“I would like to thank the community at-large. When people go by the red kettles they’re always willing to drop in their coins... We’ve been fortunate in that there have been folks who have donated a $50 bill, $100 bill or write a check. We’re just thrilled and we’re very, very pleased that this community is so generous,” she said.

Trevino said churches are one of the main groups that volunteers each year.