The sound of bells to fill the air starting Nov. 26

With the holiday season approaching, the sound of bells will ring through the air.
CAPWN, partnering with the Salvation Army, will have bell ringers around the community starting Nov. 26.
Carmen Travino, the CAPWN family stabilization manager, said the bell ringing campaign is a great help for area families in need.
“Ninety percent of that money stays in the community, and that’s a huge chunk,” she said. “We are able to donate that of families who are in need throughout the year.”
The money helps a lot of local organizations, Trevino said.
“We do share some with Scottsbluff and Gering police departments for transients who come in throughout the year. The bulk of it stays with CAPWN, so we’re able to help with partial rent payments, utility assistance, gasoline for medical appointments, prescription assistance and we also are able at times to do special projects that are maybe up to $500. So, we have a wide variety of things that we’re able to assist with.”
It also helps CAPWN have funds to help people as extra COVID relief funds available in the past decline, Trevino said.
“COVID dollars that have come through the federal government have helped us a lot, but those are somewhat dwindling down now,” she said. “We don’t have some of our other funds available.”
Church donations have also helped fund CAPWN programs, but that alone doesn’t provide enough money to help those in need.
“Without the Salvation Army dollars, we can really struggle to try and help folks, so we’re very thankful for that.” Trevino said.
The Salvation Army bell ringers will be out in the community taking donations on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Dec. 18. People can ring at other times by coordinating with Trevino.
Trevino said the Salvation Army campaign has been fortunate in getting a lot of donations during past campaigns.
“I would like to thank the community at-large. When people go by the red kettles they’re always willing to drop in their coins... We’ve been fortunate in that there have been folks who have donated a $50 bill, $100 bill or write a check. We’re just thrilled and we’re very, very pleased that this community is so generous,” she said.
Trevino said churches are one of the main groups that volunteers each year.
“We’re very fortunate in that many of the local churches participate extensively, I have one local church, who they take three weekends in one particular location, so that really helps. Of course, the more volunteers we have to ring the bells, the more money we’ll be able to take in. That right now is the most need. We really, really can use volunteers, and it’s just an hour. I think you’ll find it very worthwhile to take one hour of your time and ring bells,” she said.
There is still room for more area businesses and organizations to participate in the campaign.
“If there is a group or an organization that wants to ring bells, but can’t seem to find the availability to do it during those times, they can just give me a call and I can work something out for them for other times,” Trevino said.
Anybody interested in volunteering can call Trevino at 308-633-3236.
“We’ll get you on the schedule to ring. It’s as simple as that. We ask people to ring the bell one hour. We don’t solicit, they just stand there by the kettle and ring the bells,” she said.
Bells will be rung at both doors at Walmart and Coop, and at Safeway and Fresh Foods.
In addition to the bell ringing campaign, CAPWN is also taking names for holiday giving programs, as well as its annual Coats 4 Kids campaign. CAPWN is seeking new coat donations for area children in need. There are collection boxes at the Scottsbluff and Gering branches of Riverstone Bank. The campaign runs through Dec. 31.
To learn more about how to help people over the holidays through a CAPWN program, visit Starherald.com to hear more from Trevino on the Star-Herald’s Table Talk program.