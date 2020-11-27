The West Nebraska Arts Center building receives funding to improve façade

The historic West Nebraska Arts Center building has been in need of a facelift for a while, executive director Michele Denton said.
“I’ve been here for two years now, and this is something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” she said. “It’s made out of sandstone, so it’s just aged.”
Thanks to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, the WNAC can finally start working towards that desperately needed renovation. The OTCF awarded the WNAC $5,000 to use toward the project.
Denton said she hasn’t found record of the last time the building has been updated, and it isn’t cheap to restore a historical building.
“We have to do it historically correct,” she said. “So, it costs a lot to do it right.”
The exterior of the building has many cracks from weather wear and tear, and there is a section where stone has broken and fallen off. Denton said the damaged stonework and façade needs repair not only to bring the building back to its former glory, but for the safety of the employees and patrons of the WNAC.
The WNAC building is listed on the National Register of Historical Places, and it’s been on the list since 1981. The building was originally built on land owned by St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church when it was sold to the city library in 1921. Using funds from the Carnegie Foundation, the library built the first part of the building in April 1922 (the west third).
A larger addition was made to the building in 1936 by a WPA grant. In 1966, the library moved to its new location, and in 1967 the West Nebraska League of Arts (now known as West Nebraska Arts Center) moved into the building. The nonprofit corporation has been there since.
The nearly 100-year-old building is now showing its age, and Denton looks forward to restoring the historic building.
“We’re just firming up everything to make it beautiful again and safe,” she said. “(OTCF) helped a lot. They help a lot of people in our community. It’s pretty amazing what they do.”
The total cost of the renovation project is $13,971. With OTCF’s funding, the WNAC was able to prepare the building for winter by hiring Robert Nation Masonry to begin grinding out the seams and refilling them and other cracks to keep ice from expanding them. The bulk of the project will be done in the spring of 2021, and the WNAC is still accepting donations toward the project.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had to cancel four of our fundraisers already,” Denton said. “Money is tight, so we’re just crossing our fingers like everybody else.”
If you would like to make a donation to the WNAC, call 308-631-2226 or stop in during their regular hours which can be found at www.thewnac.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.