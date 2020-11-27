The West Nebraska Arts Center building receives funding to improve façade

The historic West Nebraska Arts Center building has been in need of a facelift for a while, executive director Michele Denton said.

“I’ve been here for two years now, and this is something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” she said. “It’s made out of sandstone, so it’s just aged.”

Thanks to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, the WNAC can finally start working towards that desperately needed renovation. The OTCF awarded the WNAC $5,000 to use toward the project.

Denton said she hasn’t found record of the last time the building has been updated, and it isn’t cheap to restore a historical building.

“We have to do it historically correct,” she said. “So, it costs a lot to do it right.”

The exterior of the building has many cracks from weather wear and tear, and there is a section where stone has broken and fallen off. Denton said the damaged stonework and façade needs repair not only to bring the building back to its former glory, but for the safety of the employees and patrons of the WNAC.