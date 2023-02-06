“The Whale” will screen this Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

"The Whale" is rated R and has a run time of 1 hour and 57 minutes.

In a town in Idaho, Charlie, a reclusive and unhealthy English teacher, hides out in his flat and eats his way to death. He is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6:45 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 12:45 p.m.