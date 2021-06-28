Theater instructor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz reflects on two years at WNCC

After what might have been a couple of the craziest years in her career, WNCC theater professor Francesca Mintowt-Czyz decided at the end of the spring semester she would be leaving her position to pursue another degree, this time in film performance.

She said the decision came partly because of what she and her students experienced through COVID, having to film performances and put them online versus performing in front of live audiences.

“Directing film is not something I’ve done before, and it’s not something I expected to do when I took this position, so I did the best I could,” she said. “I really wish I could have offered the students … a much more in-depth exploration of this medium, because what I had to offer them was really limited. I have done commercial work, and I’ve done some short films, but I haven’t been directed in a film, certainly not even at the length of the things that we did here. So, I found communicating with them as actors was fine, just different to navigate.”

Working with her students also re-sparked her love of learning and exploring.