Theatre West announces season for 2022

SCOTTSBLUFF — Following the success of the 2021 summer season, Theatre West will again present four mainstage shows for summer 2022.

In June, “Million Dollar Quartet” will run in rep with “The Last 5 Years.” “Million Dollar Quartet” is a recreation of the jam session made by Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash on Dec. 4, 1956, at the Sun Record Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. The “Last 5 Years” explores a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. The show tells Jamie’s story from beginning to end, while Cathy’s story is told in reverse, from the ending of the marriage to the beginning of their relationship. The “Last 5 Years” will feature local favorite Lauren Newell and returning favorite Josh Woodie (“Shrek,” “The Music Man”).

In July, “Legally Blond” will run in rep with “Clue.” “Legally Blond the Musical” is based on the popular movie, while “Clue,” a play, is based on the 1985 movie, which is based on the popular board game.