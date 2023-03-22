Theatre West is gearing up to present four family friendly mainstage shows this summer, with auditions set to take place this weekend.

“I think we have a really good season for people to enjoy this summer,” Theatre West Artistic Director Patrick Newell said. “We also have a lot of opportunities to cast locals as well as bring in professionals from across the U.S. with these shows.”

Kicking off the 2023 season, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” will open Thursday, June 1 in the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC. “The Marvelous Wonderettes” takes audiences back down memory lane to the Springfield High School prom in 1958, with four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.

Theatre West will then present Neil Simon’s classic comedy, “The Odd Couple”, in conjunction with the newer version of the play, “The Odd Couple Female Version." The original version depicts the lives of two very different men thrown together at a turning point in their lives. The female version presents Unger and Madison at it again —Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, according to the show description. The shows open Thursday, June 22 and run through Saturday, July 1.

“What I love about ‘The Odd Couple’ is the fact that we’re doing both the male and female versions,” Newell said. “The female version was written later, and I’m really interested in comparing and contrasting those two versions of the same show.”

“Guys and Dolls In Concert” will open Thursday, July 13. Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, “Guys and Dolls” ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway. Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy. This concert version was presented this year at Washington’s Kennedy Center and spotlights Frank Loesser's brassy, immortal score that makes “Guys and Dolls” such a crowd pleaser.

Newell said, “‘Guys and Dolls’ is a show that I keep coming back to throughout my life because it really is the perfect musical, It’s just put together so well, and it’s a great story, and it’s so exciting for the audience and the performers. I’m really excited to work on it again.”

Auditions for these four shows will be held in the Judy Chaloupka Theater on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. Registration for the auditions will start at noon in the lobby of the theater on that day.

According to Newell, many of the professional actors who have taken part in Theatre West productions have been impressed by the impressive level of polish and production quality on display in western Nebraska.

“I’ve brought in a lot of people from across the country to work on productions over the last few years, and what I hear so often is, ‘Why is this theater in Scottsbluff?’ And what they mean by that is that we’re putting on really high quality artistic productions… the rest of the country doesn’t know what we have to offer in this community,” he said.

Rounding out the 2023 season, TOFY–Theatre West’s summer camp for youth will present Disney’s Moana Jr. on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. Three showings will be available for the 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film. Information on the TOFY camp and auditions for the show to be held on Friday, April 14 are available on the Theatre West website, www.twneb.

Tickets will be available at the Kelley Bean box office on the WNCC campus after Saturday, April 1. Flex passes for the season will also be available at that time. For more information, please visit twneb.com. or call 308-635-6193.