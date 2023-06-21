The differences between men and women will be on full display for the next two weekends as Theatre West presents two versions of Neil Simon’s popular play, “The Odd Couple.”

Director Jason Pasque directs both the male and female version of the play in his Theatre West directorial debut. He’s no stranger to the theater having worked at Laramie County Community College for nearly 20 years. As an admirer of Neil Simon, he said enjoys how each version of the play blends humor and sadness.

“Men and women simply fight differently if you’re painting with a broad brush,” Pasque said. “People should come see both versions of the play because each one is hilarious and it might be a fun game for audience members to view and discuss the differences.”

The plays were written 30 years apart and the male version is set in the 1960s while the female version is set in the 1980s. “The Odd Couple,” no matter the gender, is a satirical focus on marriage and family dynamics. Two suddenly single people are forced to become roommates and manage to screw up that relationship as well.

Simon has been quoted saying, “My view is, ‘how sad and funny life is.’ I can’t think of a humorous situation that does not involve some pain.”

Felix, is hilariously and despondently played by Joey Taylor in the male version He also plays Jesus Costazuela, a neighbor, in the female version. He’s been participating in Theatre West productions since he was in high school. Last year, he had audiences rolling as Mrs. White in Clue. Taylor said feels that people should really come and see both versions as “you get to explore relationships through different lenses and different eras.”

Richard Briggs, the co-lead playing Oscar in the male version and Manolo the neighbor in the female version, is returning for his second season with Theatre West. When he’s not working as a brewer at Flyover Brewing Company, he and his wife, Violette, stay busy acting. The couple met while performing in Los Angeles and now she plays Florence, the female version of Felix, in the female version of the play. She plays a neighbor in the male version.

“Definitely come see both versions,” Briggs said. “I second Joey, the combative nature of the characters is very different depending on gender.”

This season is important for Theatre West no matter who you talk to, whether they’re on stage or behind the scenes. The message that COVID really hurt the program was shared by all.

Briggs said, “This season feels almost do-or-die because of what the pandemic did to us. We want the community to turn out as the better the attendance, the more we can continue to put on the popular programs like TOFY (Theater Opportunities for Youth). This year’s camp has the kids presenting Disney’s “Moana Jr.” It’s a great experience for the kids and their families.”

The male version of “The Odd Couple” can be seen Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The female version of “The Odd Couple” can be seen: Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $10 for students. There is a discount if you purchase seats for each version of the play. Tickets can be purchased at the Kelly Bean Box Office in the lobby of the WNCC performing arts center, online at www.twweb.com, or by calling the box office at 308-635-6193.