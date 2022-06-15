 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theatre West cancels weekend shows due to COVID outbreak

  Updated
COVID-19 cases have seen a steep jump across Nebraska, with the local impact shuttering the weekend productions of Theatre West's Million Dollar Quartet.

Omaha World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found Nebraska had 3,240 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, June 10. That is an increase from 2,354 the previous week and almost double the 1,671 the week prior to that. 

Theatre West announced the cancellation on it's website and social media Wednesday.

"Due to a number of the cast members testing positive for COVID, all Theatre West Productions scheduled from June 15-19 are canceled.  This includes Million Dollar Quartet and the After-Party Cabaret."

The Western Community College Area board of governors discussed the cancellation briefly at the Wednesday meeting. Interim president John Marrin informed the board the reason for the cancellation was due to COVID.

The public is encouraged to contact the box office with any questions or to get tickets for the remaining productions. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

The Theatre West team hopes to resume the regular schedule beginning Monday, June 20 at 9 a.m.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience while we do our best to keep our company and our community safe," the Theatre West message reads.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

