Theatre West cancels weekend shows due to COVID outbreak

COVID-19 cases have seen a steep jump across Nebraska, with the local impact shuttering the weekend productions of Theatre West's Million Dollar Quartet.

Omaha World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found Nebraska had 3,240 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, June 10. That is an increase from 2,354 the previous week and almost double the 1,671 the week prior to that.

Theatre West announced the cancellation on it's website and social media Wednesday.

"Due to a number of the cast members testing positive for COVID, all Theatre West Productions scheduled from June 15-19 are canceled. This includes Million Dollar Quartet and the After-Party Cabaret."

The Western Community College Area board of governors discussed the cancellation briefly at the Wednesday meeting. Interim president John Marrin informed the board the reason for the cancellation was due to COVID.

The public is encouraged to contact the box office with any questions or to get tickets for the remaining productions. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Theatre West team hopes to resume the regular schedule beginning Monday, June 20 at 9 a.m.

"Thank you for your understanding and patience while we do our best to keep our company and our community safe," the Theatre West message reads.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.