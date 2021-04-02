 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theatre West holding auditions
0 comments
top story

Theatre West holding auditions

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCOTTSBLUFF — Theatre West Nebraska announces local auditions for mainstage shows for its 31st season. Casting will include roles in “Almost Maine” and roles and ensemble in “Grease!” Also being cast is the touring children’s musical, “You’re Awesome, Possum,” written by locals Lauren Newell and Tami Lippstreu.

Auditions will take place on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College on Sunday, April 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. While auditioners may show up at any time, it is preferred that they sign up within a time block using https://signup.com/go/nscXGuf.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Singers should prepare a pop song or a song from a musical, preferably in the style of 1950s and 60s pop music. An accompanist is provided. Actors who do not want to sing should prepare a brief monologue. Sides (scenes from the shows) will be provided if we want to see you read for a part.

Masks are required on the WNCC campus. Those auditioning should be prepared to wear masks except for during the actual audition. Theatre West is prepared to follow the latest in PPE guidance throughout the summer season.

For more information, call the Theatre West office 308-635-6794 or email info@twneb.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colorado man arrested after crash near Scottsbluff
Crime

Colorado man arrested after crash near Scottsbluff

  • Updated

Fabian Hernandez, 31, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested after intentionally striking another vehicle as its driver traveled on Highway 92 Monday. A passenger in the vehicle had a protection order against the man. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News