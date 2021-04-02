Theatre West holding auditions

SCOTTSBLUFF — Theatre West Nebraska announces local auditions for mainstage shows for its 31st season. Casting will include roles in “Almost Maine” and roles and ensemble in “Grease!” Also being cast is the touring children’s musical, “You’re Awesome, Possum,” written by locals Lauren Newell and Tami Lippstreu.

Auditions will take place on the campus of Western Nebraska Community College on Sunday, April 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. While auditioners may show up at any time, it is preferred that they sign up within a time block using https://signup.com/go/nscXGuf.

Singers should prepare a pop song or a song from a musical, preferably in the style of 1950s and 60s pop music. An accompanist is provided. Actors who do not want to sing should prepare a brief monologue. Sides (scenes from the shows) will be provided if we want to see you read for a part.

Masks are required on the WNCC campus. Those auditioning should be prepared to wear masks except for during the actual audition. Theatre West is prepared to follow the latest in PPE guidance throughout the summer season.

For more information, call the Theatre West office 308-635-6794 or email info@twneb.com