Theatre West holding special event with Panhandle Humane Society, Crispy Biscuit

Theatre West’s production of the hit musical Legally Blonde continues Wednesday, July 20, through Saturday, July 23, at the Judy Chaloupka Theater at Western Nebraska Community College. Making special appearances and theatric debuts in the shows are two special canine actors —Ipo Castaneda and Roo Adams.

On Friday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m., the Panhandle Humane Society will present dogs available for adoption prior to the show on the east lawn at WNCC. Also included in this meet-and-greet for the public will be Scottsbluff vendor, The Crispy Biscuit Pet Deli, featuring doggie treats for purchase.

For more information on this event or show tickets call the Kelley Bean Box Office at 308-635-6193 or purchase tickets online at www.twneb.com