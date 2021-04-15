Theatre West looks forward to in-person season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a day camp goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They bring their sack lunches, and they’re supervised by the actors of the company, other volunteers in the community, locals,” Lippstreu said. “And they learn all the elements of musical theater.”

Newell said, “It’s really a little training program that … if somebody who starts when they’re eight or nine years old, by the time they’re 12, 13, 14, they’re taking the lead roles.”

Theatre West will wrap up each month of its mainstage shows with its After Party Cabaret at 16th Empire.

Newell and Lippstreu said that the company will be taking the necessary COVID precautions throughout the summer. As of right now, Theatre West does not have a plan set in stone yet for the audiences of each show. They said they will be making those decisions as the performance dates get closer.

“Depending upon what happens with vaccinations … we are probably still at 50% capacity in the theater, still social distancing and still masked,” Newell said. “That’s our safest and most ideal way to go. I don’t see the actors being masked, but the audience for sure.”