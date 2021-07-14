Theatre West opens its last main stage show with a series of short love stories

“I don’t think I’ve seen them (Theatre West) do anything quite like this either,” he said. “It just feels like it’s a new thing. I just love the naturalism about it. It just — I don’t know — it gives me a warm fuzzy.”

Not only is the show broken up into eight different short stories, or scenes, about love, but each story creates a physical, visual image of a concept relating to love — from literally falling in love to feeling the pain of love to recognizing love for the first time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This show has a timeless message about love that can relate to literally anyone who watches it,” Dustin Petrillo, who plans a character named Dave, said. “I think it’s just an engrossing show.”

Bond said, “Each scene that I’m working on, I look at it and there is a moment or a thing that happens that makes me remember a moment in a relationship I’ve had. They’re all far enough ago that it’s like, I didn’t even think about that relationship until I see them going through something. It’s, ‘Huh! I’ve been through the same thing.’”

With the style of the show being eight separate stories, it also gave the actors a new challenge for their performances.