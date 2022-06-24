 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theatre West presents Sunday Sunset Cabaret at Papa Moon’s June 26

SCOTTSBLUFF— The Theatre West company players will serenade guests at a Sunday Sunset Cabaret at Papa Moon’s Vineyard and Cider House on Sunday, June 26, at 8 p.m.

Enjoy the beautiful backdrop of the vineyard while being swooned by talented singers and musicians of Theatre West. Tickets are available through the Kelley Bean Box Office by calling 308-635-6193 or the website www.twneb.com. A $20 ticket includes the show, a sandwich and side, with one beverage.

Since 1990, Theatre West has provided professional theatre productions for the residents of Western Nebraska and the surrounding region. Providing performance opportunities and employment for professional, regional, and collegiate artists, technicians, and theatre management personnel, the cabaret is a showcase of classic and contemporary songs from Broadway shows.

Papa Moon’s Cider House is located at 230975 County Road J, Scottsbluff.

