Theatre West Summer Repertory received a $5,000 check from Platte Valley Companies on Monday to help finance its upcoming 2023 season.

The contribution from Platte Valley Companies was part of a matching funds campaign, in which PVC agreed to match donations made to Theatre West throughout its own fundraising efforts. The campaign began on March 4 and reached its goal of $5,000 in less than three weeks.

“We are very grateful to our loyal patrons and, of course, Platte Valley Companies, who have matched the amount of the individual donations,” said Theatre West Executive Director Judy Chaloupka. “These funds will be used to produce our upcoming 2023 season and keep the quality of our productions high for our community.”

Platte Valley Companies Chairman Hod Kosman said supporting Theatre West is a priority due to its enduring and highly successful efforts to provide thrilling and high quality theatrical productions for people in the Panhandle.

“It’s been part of our community for many, many years and has a flavor that not many communities our size get to have,” said Kosman. “It not only brings in wonderful talent from around the county, but allows our local talent to be a part of it as well.”

Tami Lippstreu, managing director of Theatre West Summer Repertory, thanked Platte Valley Companies and the numerous individual donors and groups who contributed to the organization’s fundraising efforts.

“We’re so fortunate that we have the support of Platte Valley Companies and that our loyal patrons came through,” said Lippstreu. “In our coffers we’ll have $10,000 now from which to work, which will be very helpful. We’re very appreciative of everyone.”

Lippstreu said the money will be used to provide quality entertainment to the community, naming them the true beneficiaries of the tremendous acts of generosity.

“This is for the community, and it will bring performing arts to the community. They are the winners of this,” she said.

Theatre West’s 2023 season will open June 1 with “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” which will be followed by two versions (male and female) of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple.” “Guys and Dolls In Concert” will round out the regular 2023 season, while the youth production of Disney’s “Moana Jr.” will close the Theatre West season. Tickets and Flex Passes will go on sale in April. For more information, visit twneb.com or call the Kelley Bean Box Office at 308-635-6193.