Theatre West’s After Party Cabaret set for next two weekends

The classic “Frozen” song, “For the First Time in Forever,” hits a bit differently this year, especially for performers and entertainers, as they finally begin taking the stage for the first time in what seems like forever.
That’s what makes it the perfect opening song, with a little twist, for Theatre West’s After Party Cabaret at 16th Empire Lounge in the coming evenings.
“The theme this year is overcoming, like coming right out of COVID,” Caleb Long, one of the Cabaret’s emcees, said. “We’re all kind of overcoming something, at least, as performers and as a lot of our company this year are students who have just come out of school, and it’s just been a year that we’ve had to like, ‘OK, how strong am I? … How can I get over this and come out a little stronger on the other end?’”
Long, of St. Louis, Missouri, said it’s his third season with Theatre West and his third time emceeing the cabaret performances. This year, he is hosting the show alongside first-timer Alex Brue, of central Illinois. Both are involved with the other main stage shows of the season. Long will perform in both “Grease” and “Almost, Maine” and Brue acts as a stage manager for all four shows.
Both Long and Brue said the cabaret is a laidback, yet quality performance put on by Theatre West members of all responsibilities — just as many crew members will jump in for a song or dance number as actors.
“It’s our laid back show this season where we just kind of get to blow off the steam from rehearsals and productions coming up and let loose and have some fun,” Long said.
Of course, having fun doesn’t mean they don’t rehearse; they just don’t rehearse nearly as much or as intensely as their other shows. Tuesday was their first run-through of the roughly 90-minute show with all performers.
“We just want to make sure everything looks presentable,” Long said. “A little razzle dazzle.”
Brue said, “We are musical theater people, so we like to be showy.”
Their favorite part about the cabaret, though, is getting back into the performing arts and doing a show that can be enjoyed by all. Long said that season provides a great opportunity to celebrate.
“Just come celebrate the closing of COVID, but the opening of Theatre West,” Long said.
For Brue, the After Party Cabaret, while unofficially rated PG-13, embodies Theatre West’s overall mantra.
“It’s like the slogan for the company, ‘There’s a show for everyone,’ and along with the cabaret, there’s a song for everyone,” Brue said. “So anyone can come and find something that they can jive with.”
The After Party Cabaret will take place at 16th Empire on June 24-26 and July 1-2, immediately following the nightly performances, which will roughly be around 9:30 p.m. There is no fee or ticket to get in, but a free will donation is accepted. The restaurant, 16th Empire, will also have its full menu available each day.