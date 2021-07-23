Theatre West’s TOFY brings ‘Frozen, Jr.’ to the stage

Preparing a show with 80 children ages 7 to 15 in just two weeks might seem impossible to most people, but it’s something that Theatre West’s Theatre Opportunity for Youth (TOFY) Camp has been doing for the last five years.
This year, participating children took on roles as snowflakes, townspeople, castle staff, magical creatures, reindeer, snowmen, princes and princesses for TOFY’s rendition of “Frozen, Jr.,” which will be performed this weekend, July 24-25.
This is our fifth year doing a full production,” stage director Lauren Newell said. “We ended up getting so many kids that were so interested in performing, that we figured it would be a cool thing to try and let them do their own show. And since then, every year, we’ve done harder and harder shows, this year by far being the hardest show we’ve done.”
After auditioning back in the spring, children showed up to the Western Nebraska Community College campus with lines and songs mostly memorized, prepared to put the show together in just two short weeks.
For four hours a day, they would work on choreography, music and acting for their various scenes. For those who were not working on their parts for the show, they would focus on other projects related to the show. This new addition to the camp is called TEA (TOFY Enrichment Activities), program director Kim Grams said.
“If you’re doing a show, normally, you go to rehearsal and if your group isn’t rehearsing, you stay home and don’t come,” she said. “But when it’s a camp, whenever people aren’t rehearsing — like the first week, we have people rehearsing in acting, dance and music, and then there’s kids that aren’t, and we have to have stuff for them to do.”
They did everything from making snow to learning how to sew costumes to training on how to audition for future shows.
Callie Martin, who plays Anna, said the entire camp was a great learning experience for everyone.
“I had never really done anything like this … so I just thought it was really fun,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot of things, like how to fake fall and choreography.”
Martin, who attends Torrington Middle School, is in her first year at TOFY, alongside Lauren Johnson, of Scottsbluff, who plays Elsa, and Jaxon Obermiller, of Hastings, who plays Kristoff. All three of them said they enjoyed every part of the two-week camp.
“It’s a lot different than anything else I’ve done,” Obermiller said. “You thought it was crazy how you can do a whole show in two weeks, but then it all came together, and it went well. I’ve learned a lot for sure.”
One of Newell’s favorite parts about this year’s camp is working particularly with the older children, helping them learn and grow in their skills and in their understanding of the world around them through theater.
“This is one of my favorite Disney stories, because it’s about true love, but it’s not about true love the way you think it’s going to be about true love,” she said. “I think we’ve had a lot of fun talking to the kids … about how this isn’t about romantic love. It’s about true love. It’s about love, actual true love; you can have it for anybody. And so that was a fun conversation to have, and it was fun to see how their kind of perspectives changed. …
“So, I think that that’s going to read really well to the audience, too, is that these kids really do love each other.”
That true love is ready to be played out on the Judy Chaloupka Theater stage this weekend. Johnson said she was going to be sad when it’s all over.
“At first it was kind of like, ‘Oh, this is so far away.’ And then in the middle, it’s just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is getting so much closer. I’m kind of stressed out,’” she said. “And now it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is almost over. I’m going to cry.’”
Despite the camp coming to an end, TOFY has given these children lessons, skills and friendships that will last, and that makes the two-week chaos worth it.
“All the kids here want to be here. This is all something they enjoy,” Newell said. “They’ve created this friendship that they’re going to, it’s going to stay with them for a long time.”
Grams said, “There’s always that sadness when it’s coming to the end because it’s such a great experience … (but) I could not have had better staff. And I’ve had really great kids and parents and people every year, but this was literally the perfect year.”
The two shows are on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m. each day. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students, and Grams said they are going fast. Purchase tickets on the Theatre West website twneb.com or call the box office at 308-635-6193.