Theatre West’s TOFY brings ‘Frozen, Jr.’ to the stage

“This is one of my favorite Disney stories, because it’s about true love, but it’s not about true love the way you think it’s going to be about true love,” she said. “I think we’ve had a lot of fun talking to the kids … about how this isn’t about romantic love. It’s about true love. It’s about love, actual true love; you can have it for anybody. And so that was a fun conversation to have, and it was fun to see how their kind of perspectives changed. …

“So, I think that that’s going to read really well to the audience, too, is that these kids really do love each other.”

That true love is ready to be played out on the Judy Chaloupka Theater stage this weekend. Johnson said she was going to be sad when it’s all over.

“At first it was kind of like, ‘Oh, this is so far away.’ And then in the middle, it’s just like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is getting so much closer. I’m kind of stressed out,’” she said. “And now it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is almost over. I’m going to cry.’”

Despite the camp coming to an end, TOFY has given these children lessons, skills and friendships that will last, and that makes the two-week chaos worth it.