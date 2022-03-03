Theatre West to host auditions

Theatre West’s season is full steam ahead with local community auditions coming up this Sunday, March 6, from 1-4 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College.

Auditions will be for the shows “Legally Blond” and “Clue on Stage.” Theatre West Artistic Director Patrick Newell said all the roles in both shows are open.

“All the roles in those two shows are currently available, so they can audition for any of those roles in the shows,” he said. “Also, Legally Blonde has a really large ensemble, and so I need to fill out that ensemble with as many local people as I can.”

The other two shows in the season, “Million Dollar Quartet” and “The Last Five Years,” are professionally cast, although the latter production, which is only a two-person show, will star local favorite Lauren Newell and returning actor Josh Woodie, who has been in multiple Theatre West shows in the past.

Patrick Newell said he’s excited for the 2022 season as a whole because of the quality shows that will be performed, and the quality people that will be working on them.

“I’m looking forward to working on the shows,” he said. “And, the people that I’m using for the directors and other people that I’ve already hired in for our designers — I think it’s a great group of people, and I’m just really looking forward to working with them on these productions.”

Of course, Newell also said he always enjoys getting local talent on stage.

“I want to see our local talent and who is going to show up for those auditions. We have some really good roles available in ‘Legally Blond,’ and in ‘Clue on Stage,’ and I would love to fill those as much as I can with local folks.”

Local individuals interested in auditioning should prepare 32 bars of a musical theater song or pop song for a singing role or bring a monologue for a non-singing role. Those who audition can also say they’d like to be considered for a non-singing role and will be given sides, or excerpts of the script, to audition with. Individuals should prepare to stay at their audition for about an hour as immediate callbacks to read sides from the shows will take place.

You can sign up for an audition slot at https://bit.ly/3CcDX0D. However, walk-in auditions without signing up are also available.

To learn more about the 2022 Theatre West season and what will be expected of individuals involved in the shows, visit twneb.com or call the Theatre West office at 308-635-6794.

